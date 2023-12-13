With every game firmly in the “must-win” category, the Colts welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Lucas Oil Stadium for a Saturday showdown.

In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams preview the game and explore Indy’s playoff scenarios. The Colts have lost eight straight to Pittsburgh.

The show starts off with a breakdown of the Colts’ postseason picture (4:23) before the hosts discuss an honor for defensive end Tyquan Lewis, the team’s representative for the Ed Block Courage Award (7:00).

After that, it’s time to take a closer look at the Steelers (13:00), get a quick rundown of the injury report (38:30), and wrap things up with score predictions for Week 15 (44:11).

