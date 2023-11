The Indianapolis Colts flew to Germany and came back winners. It’s wasn’t pretty–most would call it ugly–but there was some beauty in the 10-6 win. In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams looks at how the team overcame the long flight, the time difference, and a sluggish offense to improve to 5-5 on the season.

Plus: postgame comments from Gardner Minshew (9:45) and head coach Shane Steichen (18:46).

