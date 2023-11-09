In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, the hosts discuss the team’s upcoming trip to Germany as Indy gets ready to take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

The show starts with a look back at the win against Carolina (2:20) before delving into the future of Shaq Leonard with the team (7:14).

After that, the trio returns to the Carolina game to discuss how Panthers’ mistakes helped the Colts (15:26). Then, it’s time for a closer look at this week’s opponent, the New England Patriots (18:33); a discussion about the NFL in Germany (27:06); an early glance at the injury report (41:11); and a breakdown of the QB situation in the AFC South (45:40).

They wrap up with their predictions for this week’s game (51:05).

