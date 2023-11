In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams recaps the team’s 27-13 road win over the Carolina Panthers. With offense at a premium, Kenny Moore saved the day with a pair of pick-sixes.

The host looks at Moore’s record-breaking performance and discusses the immense impact of DeForest Buckner on the defensive side.

Plus: comments from head coach Shane Steichen (4:38) and Kenny Moore (20:58).

