In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams look back at the Colts’ 38-27 loss to New Orleans and the dire situation at cornerback (2:04). After that, it’s time to discuss the curious usage–or lack thereof–of Jonathan Taylor in the second half of the game (16:34).

Plus: Shaq Leonard sounds frustrated with his role in the defense (24:26); a closer look at this week’s opponent, the Frank Reich-coached Carolina Panthers (34:26); and final score predictions for Sunday’s game (51:24).

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.