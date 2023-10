The Colts lost to the Saints 38-27 as Indy let yet another winnable game slip away.

Matt Adams looks at key moments from this week’s loss, which saw Tony Brown get burnt to a crisp, Jonathan Taylor get put on the shelf, and the Saints get their offense going to the tune of 511 yards.

Plus: postgame comments from Shane Steichen (3:42) and quarterback Gardner Minshew (20:42).

