In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams looks at the Colts’ disappointing loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He breaks down the key turning point in the game (2:50) and how constant turnovers stood in the way of a comeback.

Plus: postgame comments from coach Shane Steichen (11:15) and quarterback Gardner Minshew (18:58), and key stats and final thoughts (21:29).

