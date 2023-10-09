In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams looks back at the Colts’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. Learn how Zack Moss and the Colts bullied the Titans’ defense (1:34) and hear from coach Shane Steichen (7:25).

The good vibes are tempered by the injury to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (14:30), but Gardner Minshew is there to help steady the ship (19:20). Plus: the key defensive play (23:55), a few negatives (26:22) and the Jonathan Taylor of it all (29:32).

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.