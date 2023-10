In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams react to comments from Jonathan Taylor, who returned to practice this week. Will JT play this on Sunday? Does he want to be in Indianapolis? Is he really healthy?

After that, the team previews Indy’s upcoming home game against the Tennessee Titans (28:17) before we get to score predictions (53:15).

Find audio from Jonathan Taylor’s news conference here: