The Colts now sit alone atop the AFC South standings at they get ready to host the L.A. Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In this episode, the Colts Blue Zone team looks back at the dramatic overtime win in Baltimore (3:50) and discusses the impressive play of the Colts’ front seven so far (20:46). After that, it’s time for a look at the injury report, with the Colts fully expecting to have QB Anthony Richardson and center Ryan Kelly back in the lineup (33:19).

Plus: the timeline for Jonathan Taylor’s return from the PUP (36:00), a look at this week’s opponent, the Los Angeles Rams (42:25), and predictions for this week’s matchup (57:45).

