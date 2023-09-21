In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Matt Adams talks all things Indianapolis Colts. The show starts off with a discussion about concussions for Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly (3:00) before the team recaps the Colts’ Week 2 win over the Houston Texans (16:30).

After some roster notes (21:00), it’s onto a discussion of the latest Pro Football Hall of Fame class, which includes some notable Colts players (25:43) and a preview of this week’s Colts-Ravens clash (36:40).

They close the show with their prediction for the game, a feat made all the more difficult by AR’s uncertain status at quarterback (51:36).

