Rookie quarterbacks collide as the Indianapolis Colts travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams discuss the latest happenings with the team ahead of the AFC South showdown.

They start off the show by recapping the Colts’ season opener against the Jaguars (2:00) before covering some injury news (11:40) and roster updates (24:00). After that, it’s a look at the Texans’ Week 1 loss against the Baltimore Ravens (25:16). Plus: the QB matchup (33:00), Houston’s lengthy injury list (41:00), and how the game may set up the future of the AFC South. (43:40). They close the show with their score predictions for the Colts-Texans game (54:20).

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.