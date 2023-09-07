Time for kickoff! In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths, Mike Chappell, and Matt Adams look ahead at the Colts’ season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They discuss some injury news regarding Shaq Leonard and Zack Moss (2:00), take a look at the “unofficial” depth chart (9:30), and break down the Colts’ Week 1 opponent (13:46).

Plus: A look at the rookie quarterback debuts of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck (38:20), keys to the game, and this week’s game prediction (49:16).

