In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Matt Adams discuss the inescapable saga surrounding running back Jonathan Taylor.

Colts GM Chris Ballard weighed in this week, striking a conciliatory note and admitting, as we all know, that the situation “sucks” for absolutely everyone (2:00). Are there any solutions in sight? Will someone flinch and bring an end to this? How will this affect Anthony Richardson’s development?

Plus: we’re not hearing much about left tackle–and that’s a good thing (25:30); speedy corner Darius Rush fails to clear waivers and goes to the Chiefs (29:15) as the Colts give the nod to seventh-round pick Jaylon Jones; the Colts comically (and briefly) end up with just three wide receivers on their active roster (33:15); the team claims an intriguing defensive player from Dallas (37:33); and players vote rookie Anthony Richardson as one of their captains (45:00).

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.