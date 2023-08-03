In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths, Mike Chappell, and Matt Adams discuss the stalemate involving star running back Jonathan Taylor (1:00) and Jim Irsay’s reaction (8:12). Chap explains why Michael Pittman Jr.’s contract situation is vastly different (14:23).

Plus, Anthony Richardson has a “procedure” and is even larger than advertised (18:30), we highlight standout training camp players (26:40), JuJu Brents still hasn’t been on the practice field (33:10), and the offensive line looks awfully familiar (36:30). We close the show with assorted roster notes and injury updates (40:36).

