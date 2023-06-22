The Colts have a few weeks off before training camp starts in Westfield.

In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths shares interviews with Indianapolis Colts personnel, putting the focus on coach Shane Steichen and the quarterbacks. First, Steichen discusses offseason work and the end of minicamp (1:38). The Colts ended minicamp early after a pair of linemen successfully fielded punts. Steichen reveals why he considers this a successful offseason and provides an update on the development of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and his relationship with veteran QB Gardner Minshew.

Richardson opened his remarks by channeling Marshawn Lynch (10:55). He goes on to discuss his transition from college football to the NFL, the amount of work involved in prepping for the pro game, and how he’s bonded with Minshew and backup QB Sam Ehlinger.

The show closes with remarks from Minshew (25:06), who discusses his relationship with Steichen and the quarterback room, Richardson’s development, and his role with the team.

