In this episode, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and producer Matt Adams highlight the Colts’ work during OTAs. Who suited up? Who was on the sidelines?

But first, some NFL news: the Cardinals’ release of wide receive DeAndre Hopkins (2:53) and the Colts’ chances of landing him (pretty much zero) and Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury situation (9:20) with the Raiders. Plus: Jim Irsay’s Million Dollar Schedule Challenge has a winner (12:17), we break down another draft pick signing (15:35), look at the three unsigned players who remain, and discuss Pro Football Focus’ top three Colts players (17:46) entering the 2023 season.

This episode’s main topic (24:25) involves OTAs. Mike and Dave, who attended the workout, give their observations, leading to a passionate Dave Rant about the “timeline” for Shaq Leonard’s return. They give some early feedback on new quarterback Anthony Richardson and talk about some of the players who didn’t practice.

We’ll have more from OTAs and look ahead at minicamp in next week’s show.

