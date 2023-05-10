INDIANAPOLIS — Now that free agency and the draft are behind us, it’s time to evaluate how teams stack up in a new-look AFC South.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news.

The two then discuss takeaways from Colts minicamp (11:46).

Next the fellas examine the changes made to each team in the AFC South, starting with the Colts (24:56) followed by the Jaguars (32:39), Titans (38:58) and Texans (46:36). Mike and Joe wrap things up by ranking each team and debating who is the most improved (53:19).

Join us next week as we discuss the Colts’ schedule and look forward to the 2023 season.