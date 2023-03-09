INDIANAPOLIS — What a time for NFL news!

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the Indianapolis Colts’ new special teams coordinator.

The gang then dives into news around the AFC South (2:08), franchise tags (12:05), the Lamar Jackson situation and QBs who got paid.

Next the fellas recap the Combine (30:06) and preview free agency (41:13).

