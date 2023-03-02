INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine is here!

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including coaching staff hires, Carson Wentz’s release (11:24) and the NFLPA’s team report cards (16:12).

The fellas then discuss what to watch for at the Combine (23:13) and break down what general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen had to say about drafting a quarterback (31:33) and the idea of trading up to No. 1 (44:25).

Be sure to join us next week as the crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason.