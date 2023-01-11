INDIANAPOLIS — Mercifully, the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season has come to an end.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by wrapping up Indy’s 4-12-1 season.

The gang then does their best to explain how a team with so much promise fell into such disarray (11:53).

Next the fellas break down the Colts’ draft situation (25:23) and finish the show by discussing Jeff Saturday and the head coach search (44:04).

Be sure to join us next week as the crew continues to report and speculate on the Colts’ offseason moves.