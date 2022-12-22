INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Foles has been named the starting quarterback over Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show news, including the QB change, Jonathan Taylor’s season-ending injury and Pro Bowl nods.

The gang then previews Monday night’s game by discussing injuries (23:29), breaking down this Chargers team (26:15), detailing keys to the game (39:31) and making predictions (47:47).

