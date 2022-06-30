INDIANAPOLIS — Who are the 10 most valuable Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 season?

Our answers vary more than you might think.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including the Colts’ training camp schedule, Jonathan Taylor’s award nominations (6:07), developments regarding the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson (9:22), and the newest receiver to get a big payday (12:44).

For the main event, the fellas rank and debate the 10 most valuable Colts for this upcoming season (20:00).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew looks forward to the 2022 season.