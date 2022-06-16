INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis has decided to hang up the cleats to pursue a life in ministry.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begins the show by discussing Willis’ retirement and its impact on the Colts, as well as a few roster moves Indy made.

They then react to an update on Darius Leonard’s health (11:51), discuss the Terry McLaurin trade buzz (18:27) and predict which Colts will make the Pro Bowl this season (36:22).

