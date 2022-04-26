INDIANAPOLIS — It’s finally draft week!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including updates on some receivers rumored to be available via trade.

The gang then discusses general manager Chris Ballard’s draft history (6:53) and ranks his five draft classes from best to worst (15:13).

They then take a look at who national draft analysts have the Colts taking in round 2 (24:25). Next, each member of the trio does a full Colts mock draft and discusses their picks (34:11).

The show concludes with bold draft predictions (1:02:00).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week for the Blue Zone’s Colts draft recap.