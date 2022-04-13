INDIANAPOLIS — Wide receiver is the Indianapolis Colts’ biggest area of need as the NFL Draft nears.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including a significant free agent coming to Indianapolis.

The gang then discusses the Colts’ interest in drafting a quarterback as the team will reportedly visit with two of the top QB prospects this week (13:37).

The fellas then debate Purdue receiver David Bell, who recently attended Indy’s local pro day (24:19).

Finally, the trio breaks down WR prospects the Colts could target in rounds 2 and 3 of the draft (34:18).

