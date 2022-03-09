INDIANAPOLIS — After just one season, the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins jump right in by breaking down the trade from all angles and discussing possible replacements.

The gang also gives their thoughts on Jack Doyle’s retirement (41:13), reports that Eric Fisher will test free agency (46:03) and news regarding recent franchise tags and contract extensions for would-be free agents (50:24).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses what moves the Colts need to make this offseason.