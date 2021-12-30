Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 188 ‘COVID Changes and Raiders Preview’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts can secure a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with major news surrounding the NFL’s COVID rules and what it means for the players on Indy’s ever-evolving COVID list.

Chappell then speaks on Ryan Kelly’s return to football (16:43).

Finally, the gang previews the Colts’ matchup with the Raiders by discussing injuries (22:00), breaking down this Las Vegas team (26:31), detailing keys to the game (39:51) and making predictions (45:54).

