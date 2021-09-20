Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 161 ‘Takeaways From Narrow Loss to Rams’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in a 0-2 hole after coming up short vs the Los Angeles Rams 27-24.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show with an update on Carson Wentz’s injury.

The duo then recaps the game (3:25) before discussing takeaways (17:54) and taking a look around the AFC South (26:15).

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews the Colts’ upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Titans.