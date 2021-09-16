Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 160 ‘Keys to Beating the Rams’

INDIANAPOLIS — Following their week 1 loss, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebound against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Thursday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news, including some roster moves.

The crew then dives into their game preview (9:14), which includes keys to defeating the Rams (42:55) and predictions (50:47).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game.