Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 149 ‘Predicting Colts Pro Bowlers & Statistical Milestones’

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Colts’ focus is on wins and losses, several players are bound to have stellar individual seasons if Indianapolis is to make the playoffs.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week, including a recent first round pick demanding a trade.

The duo then checks out which Colts made ESPN’s top 10 positional list so far (19:07), predicts which Colts will be elected to the Pro Bowl (27:53) and discusses some statistical milestones in reach for a few of Indy’s veterans (47:17).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew continues to discuss the Colts’ upcoming season.