Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 148 ‘Colts 2021 Breakout Candidates’

INDIANAPOLIS — To reach their goals this upcoming season, the Indianapolis Colts are going to need a few of their young players to step up.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week, including the release of Indianapolis’ training camp schedule.

The pair discusses how New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s new contract impacts Braden Smith’s looming extension (7:21).

The fellas then rank their top three Colts breakout candidates for 2021 (20:46).

