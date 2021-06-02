Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 144 ‘Minicamp Interviews’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ minicamp may be wrapped up, but we keep rolling along here on the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

On this week’s episode, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing Adam Vinatieri’s retirement and some newly released preseason details (10:13).

We then hear from Frank Reich (14:13), Carson Wentz (30:01), Nyheim Hines (42:51), Kwity Paye (48:37) and Kemoko Turay during their recent media sessions.

