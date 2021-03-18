Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 133 ‘Wentz Arrives as Free Agency Begins’

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz is officially a Colt, and NFL free agency is in full swing as the new league year has begun.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins discuss takeaways from what Wentz, Jim Irsay and Frank Reich had to say this week in conversations with the media.

The crew also breaks down the Colts’ free agency process thus far and what to expect from the team moving forward (22:55).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason plans.