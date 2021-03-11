Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 132 ‘Final Free Agency Preview’

INDIANAPOLIS — The start of free agency is less than a week away, and many teams are already busy making roster moves.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins discuss the moves that may impact the Colts, including franchise tag designations and veteran releases.

The crew then provides an all-encompassing Colts free agency preview by breaking down general manager Chris Ballard’s past free agent hauls (18:37), current positions of need, how Indy will prioritize its cap space and which players the Colts may target (45:22).

