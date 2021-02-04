Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 127 ‘Evolving QB Market & Big NFL Weekend’

INDIANAPOLIS — Matthew Stafford is no longer an option for the Indianapolis Colts after the Detroit Lions agreed to trade him to the Los Angeles Rams.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins start the show by discussing news around the league, including a Hall of Famer joining the Colts coaching staff.

The fellas then dive into the ever evolving QB market (9:12) as Indianapolis continues to search for their starter.

The crew also discusses the upcoming NFL weekend with Hall of Fame announcements, NFL awards and the Super Bowl quickly approaching.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason plans.