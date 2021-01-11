Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 124 ‘What Went Wrong vs Bills & Offseason Priorities’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ season is over after a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news around the league.

The duo then breaks down some of the key moments that made a difference in the Colts’ playoff loss (7:35).

Chappell and Hopkins also discuss if it’s fair to call Indianapolis’ 2020 season a success (24:12) and list the Colts’ top priorities heading into the offseason (27:13).

