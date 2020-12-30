Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 121 ‘Previewing Colts’ Do-or-Die Game vs Jags’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts MUST beat the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the news of the week, including one of the Colts’ most valuable players being shut down for the season.

The duo then previews Indy’s upcoming matchup by discussing injuries, detailing keys to the game and making predictions.

Be sure to join us Monday for our postgame show as the Blue Zone crew gives their reactions to the game.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

(NOTE: COVID-19 has again kicked us out of our recording studio. Please bear with us as audio quality will improve in coming weeks!)

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts