Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 118 ‘Déjà Vu: Fumble Seals Colts’ Win Over Texans’

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in two weeks, the Colts recovered a Texans fumble with seconds remaining to seal the win over Houston.

On this Monday episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news around the league, including a Colt being among the AFC’s leaders in Pro Bowl votes.

The duo then recaps the game and discusses takeaways, key stats and injuries.

Chappell and Hopkins finish the show by breaking down the AFC playoff picture with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Be sure to join us on Wednesday when the Blue Zone crew previews Indy’s upcoming trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

(NOTE: COVID-19 has again kicked us out of our recording studio. Please bear with us as audio quality will improve in coming weeks!)

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts