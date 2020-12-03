Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 113 ‘Colts Look to Bounce Back vs Texans’

INDIANAPOLIS — After a tough loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts look to bounce back this week against the 4-7 Houston Texans.

On Thursday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the news of the week, including an update on punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

The trio then previews the matchup by discussing injuries and suspensions, breaking down keys to the game and making predictions.

Be sure to join us Monday for our postgame show as Chappell and Hopkins give their reactions to the game.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts