Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 107 ‘Colts Take On Titans for Division Lead’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans Thursday in a battle for the top spot in the AFC South.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview the crucial matchup by breaking down injuries, keys to the game and making predictions.

Be sure to join us Friday for our postgame show as the Blue Zone crew gives their reactions to Thursday night.

