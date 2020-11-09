Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 106 ‘Are Colts’ Issues Correctable?’

INDIANAPOLIS –The Indianapolis Colts fell short Sunday in an opportunity to make a statement against one of the AFC’s best.

On this Monday episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news around the league, including a change to the Colts’ schedule.

Chappell and Hopkins then recap Indy’s loss to Baltimore, discuss takeaways, injuries and pose the question: Are the Colts’ issues correctable?

Be sure to join us Wednesday as the Blue Zone crew previews Indianapolis’ all-important divisional battle Thursday versus the Tennessee Titans.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

