Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 101 ‘How Colts Can Rebound vs Bengals’

INDIANAPOLIS — After self-inflicted errors cost the Indianapolis Colts the game in Cleveland, Philip Rivers and company will look to rebound at home against the 1-3-1 Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins start the show by discussing news around the league.

The fellas then preview Indy’s matchup with Cincinnati (18:14) by providing an update on injuries, breaking down keys to the game and making predictions.

Be sure to join us Monday for our postgame show as Chappell and Hopkins dive into what went right and what went wrong for the Colts.

