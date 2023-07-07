In this episode, Matt Adams provides an update on the signing status of the Colts’ draft picks (:47), takes a closer look at the training camp schedule (1:58), and discusses a major ESPY nomination for the Colts’ “Kicking the Stigma” campaign (4:05).

After that, it’s time for a few “cups of coffee” (4:46). Matt runs down an ESPN article about short-lived NFL careers with some surprising local ties to Indiana and the Colts. Featured players are Matt Kinzer (6:22), Chad Kelly (8:27), Ted Karras Jr. (10:24) and Kerwin Bell (12:48).

You can check out the full ESPN article here.

Learn more about training camp here.

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.