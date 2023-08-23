In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, we have fights, trade rumors, impending roster cuts, and one more preseason game! Mike Chappell and Matt Adams cover the latest with Jonathan Taylor (2:58), look ahead at the team’s final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles (16:40), and make some roster prognostications ahead of the August 29 roster cut (25:13).

Dave Griffiths, on assignment in Philadelphia, checks in from the City of Brotherly Love with first-hand observations on the Colts-Eagles joint practice, the fight, and the good and bad from the Colts’ offensive line, secondary and tight ends (36:55).

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.