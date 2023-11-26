INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts returned from the bye week in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, and they’ll stay there after a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts’ defense recovered a fumble with under two minutes left in the game. The recovery helped Indy secure its second home win of the season. The Colts are now 6-5 on the season and in a battle for the final AFC wild card berth.

The teams swapped field goals to start the game, but the Colts took control after a spark from the defense. Ronnie Harrison Jr., who was elevated to the active roster after the team parted ways with former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, intercepted Baker Mayfield at midfield.

The Colts took advantage of the great field position as quarterback Gardner Minshew hit receiver Michael Pittman for 17 yards. Running back Jonathan Taylor then ran for another 17 yards before scoring from four yards out to put the Colts on top, 10-3.

Indianapolis added to its lead after a Tampa Bay punt. Minshew connected with Pittman for 24 yards on a fourth-and-1play, then ran for a 2-yard touchdown six plays later to make it 17-3 .

Indianapolis was on the verge of running away with the game until Minshew threw an interception to defensive back Carlton Davis deep in his own territory. The Buccaneers capitalized three plays later as Mayfield found a wide open Mike Evans for a 1-yard touchdown.

The Colts tried to get three points back before the end of the half, but kicker Matt Gay missed a 58-yard field goal as time expired to keep the score 17-10 as the teams went into the locker room.

The Colts extended their lead to 20-10 in the third quarter with a Gay 36-yard field goal.

Indianapolis let Tampa Bay back into the game with another miscue. Head coach Shane Steichen decided to go for it on fourth-and-6 from the Buccaneers’ 40-yard line, but Minshew’s pass to wideout Josh Downs was incomplete. The Bucs then marched 60 yards on nine plays, scoring on Mayfield’s second touchdown toss to Evans to make it 20-17.

The Colts answered back with their own nine-play drive. They went for it again on fourth down, but this time Minshew completed a 30-yard strike to tight end Mo Alie-Cox for the first down. Taylor scored a 1-yard touchdown three plays later to make it a two-score game again.

Tampa Bay cut it to 27-20 on a Chase McLaughlin 24-yard field goal before the Colts’ defense sealed the game when Samson Ebukam forced a Mayfield fumble Dayo Odebyingo recovered.

Leonard was at the game in a suite just days after the team released him. The second round pick in 2018 was named All-Pro four times and made three Pro Bowls.

The Colts are back on the road for an AFC South matchup in Tennessee next week on CBS4.