Colts beat 49ers 30-18 in wild weather conditions

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Mo Alie-Cox #81 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a first quarter touchdown agains the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts survived heavy rain and strong winds to beat the 49ers 30-18 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while the defense forced four turnovers.

San Francisco jumped out to a 9-0 lead after an Elijah Mitchell 14-yard touchdown run and a Joey Slye 34-yard field goal set up by a Jonathan Taylor fumble.

But the Colts responded with six-play, 75 yard drive capped by a Wentz to Mo Alie-Cox 11-yard TD pass to get right back into the game.

Indianapolis scored again with one-minute left in the second quarter on a Wentz one-yard run to lead 13-12 at halftime.

The Colts extended their advantage in the third quarter with a Taylor five-yard touchdown run.

The defense helped seal the game with a Xavier Rhodes interception that the offense turned into a Wentz to Michael Pittman Jr. 28-yard scoring strike.

The Colts are now 3-4 on the season with a must-win game against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium next week if they are going to stay in the AFC South race.