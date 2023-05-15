INDIANAPOLIS – An extension of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp routine will continue, this time with the Chicago Bears.

The two teams will engage in joint practices during camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer was the first to report the likelihood of the shared workouts.

The joint practices will precede the Colts’ Aug. 19 preseason meeting with the Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indy opens the preseason portion of its schedule Aug. 12 at Buffalo.

This marks the 10th time the Colts have participated in joint practices during training camp, including seventh time in the last nine summers. The prior workouts were with the Detroit Lions (2022), Carolina Panthers (2021), Cleveland Browns (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Detroit Lions (2017, the Bears (2015), Tennessee Titans (2000) and St. Louis Rams (1999, ’97).

Coaches and players consider joint practices an integral part of training camp preparation. The first several weeks of camp unfold against familiar faces and familiar offensive/defensive schemes.

The summer connection between the Colts and Bears isn’t a surprise.

Matt Eberflus is in his second season as Chicago’s head coach after serving as the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018-21.

Also, Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard and Bears’ GM Ryan Poles worked together with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-17.

