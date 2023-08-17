WESTFIELD, Ind. – One of the Indianapolis Colts’ more versatile players is out for the season.

Ashton Dulin suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during Wednesday night’s joint practice with the Chicago Bears, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Dulin was active much of the practice both on offense and during special teams work, but was carted off the field with the injury.

Dulin, 26, signed a two-year, $9 million contract in March, which reaffirmed his value to the team. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2021 after finishing second in the NFL with 17 special teams tackles and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The 2019 undrafted free agent has appeared in 55 games with three starts. He has 33 receptions for 450 yards and three TDs. Dulin had his best season on offense last year with 15 receptions, 207 yards and one TD.

In his four-year career, Dulin has been on the field for 759 offensive snaps and 863 special teams snaps.