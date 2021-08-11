Colts announce season ticket giveaway sweepstakes during preseason games on FOX59

Indianapolis Colts
Posted: / Updated:

Lucas Oil Stadium (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Colts announced they are giving away the chance to win season tickets just for watching the broadcast of the team’s preseason games.

The 2021 Season Ticket Sweepstakes, presented by Lucas Oil, gives fans the chance to win four season tickets. Just watch the games following games on FOX59 and watch for a special keyword:

  • Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Aug. 21 at Minnesota (8 p.m.)
  • Friday, Aug. 27 at Detroit (7 p.m.)

Once you have the keyword, send it in a text message to 759759. You’ll then receive a link to complete the sweepstakes registration.

Alternatively, you can mail a postcard including full name, mailing address, phone number and email address to: Season Tickets Sweepstakes, 7001 W. 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46254.

Fans may enter beginning Aug. 15 through Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The winner will be notified in early September.

The sweepstakes rules can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Most Popular

Latest News

More News